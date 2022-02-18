Could Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s traded shares were 1.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.37% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the CELZ share is $34.50, that puts it down -2097.45 from that peak though still a striking 7.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $11.01M, and the average trade volume was 2.34 million shares over the past three months.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) registered a 5.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.37% in intraday trading to $1.57 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.77%, and it has moved by -33.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.77%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.20%. While earnings are projected to return 84.70% in 2022.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.90%, with the float percentage being 11.64%.