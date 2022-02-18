Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) Has Lost -35.05% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.21% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the CKPT share is $4.64, that puts it down -140.41 from that peak though still a striking 1.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.90. The company’s market capitalization is $177.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) registered a -4.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.21% in intraday trading to $1.93 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.01%, and it has moved by -15.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.49%. The short interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) is 3.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.54 day(s) to cover.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) shares have gone down -22.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.95% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.80% this quarter and then drop -77.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -66.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $27k and $68k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.80%. While earnings are projected to return 40.90% in 2022.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 15.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.87%, with the float percentage being 16.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.73 million shares (or 9.45% of all shares), a total value of $9.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.18 million shares, is of MORGAN JESS S & CO INC’s that is approximately 4.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.85 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $2.8 million.