Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) Drops -12.21% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.08% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the CDEV share is $8.73, that puts it down -12.21 from that peak though still a striking 58.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.24. The company’s market capitalization is $2.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.90 million shares over the past three months.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) trade information

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) registered a -1.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.08% in intraday trading to $7.78 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.51%, and it has moved by 6.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 117.13%. The short interest in Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is 39.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.19 day(s) to cover.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Centennial Resource Development Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) shares have gone up 92.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 126.42% against 15.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 190.60% this quarter and then jump 341.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $289.22 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $284.13 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $148.08 million and $157.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 95.30% and then jump by 80.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.30%. While earnings are projected to return 108.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

CDEV Dividends

Centennial Resource Development Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s Major holders

Centennial Resource Development Inc. insiders own 4.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.63%, with the float percentage being 77.04%. Riverstone Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 83.46 million shares (or 29.38% of all shares), a total value of $559.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.42 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 5.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $110.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 12.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.15 million, or about 1.81% of the stock, which is worth about $34.48 million.