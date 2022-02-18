Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Is Worth Evaluating At $20.58

During the recent session, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.18% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the CCJ share is $28.49, that puts it down -38.44 from that peak though still a striking 29.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.50. The company’s market capitalization is $8.47B, and the average trade volume was 5.73 million shares over the past three months.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CCJ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) registered a -2.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.18% in intraday trading to $20.58 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.07%, and it has moved by -3.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.75%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.25, which implies an increase of 29.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.66 and $31.94 respectively. As a result, CCJ is trading at a discount of -55.2% off the target high and -14.97% off the low.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cameco Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares have gone up 34.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 140.00% against 13.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $345.43 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $392.03 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.60%. While earnings are projected to return -92.10% in 2022.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 05 and May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cameco Corporation is 0.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.38%, with the float percentage being 64.47%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 634 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.33 million shares (or 4.35% of all shares), a total value of $377.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.42 million shares, is of William Blair Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $292.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 13.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $305.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.17 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $242.8 million.