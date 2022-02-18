Boom Or Bust? Where Will LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s traded shares were 2.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.86% or -$0.92. The 52-week high for the LC share is $49.21, that puts it down -173.09 from that peak though still a striking 47.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.07 million shares over the past three months.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) trade information

LendingClub Corporation (LC) registered a -4.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.86% in intraday trading to $18.02 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.28%, and it has moved by -17.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.30%. The short interest in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is 5.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LendingClub Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LendingClub Corporation (LC) shares have gone down -32.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 688.89% against 4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 191.70% this quarter and then jump 163.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 154.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $245.7 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $260 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $75.91 million and $87.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 223.70% and then jump by 197.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.33%. While earnings are projected to return -583.10% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.60% per annum.

LC Dividends

LendingClub Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s Major holders

LendingClub Corporation insiders own 2.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.51%, with the float percentage being 81.25%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 287 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.63 million shares (or 8.64% of all shares), a total value of $243.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.02 million shares, is of Jackson Square Partners, Llc’s that is approximately 8.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $226.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LendingClub Corporation (LC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.39 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $109.63 million.