Boom Or Bust? Where Will Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s traded shares were 1.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.10% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the HL share is $9.42, that puts it down -82.56 from that peak though still a striking 12.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.50. The company’s market capitalization is $2.71B, and the average trade volume was 7.13 million shares over the past three months.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Hecla Mining Company (HL) registered a -3.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.10% in intraday trading to $5.16 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.90%, and it has moved by -7.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.25%.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hecla Mining Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hecla Mining Company (HL) shares have gone down -3.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 175.00% against -16.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $192.69 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $195.3 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $188.89 million and $210.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.00% and then drop by -7.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.50%. While earnings are projected to return 83.90% in 2022.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hecla Mining Company is 0.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Hecla Mining Company insiders own 1.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.88%, with the float percentage being 64.86%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 365 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 50.92 million shares (or 9.46% of all shares), a total value of $280.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.3 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $276.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hecla Mining Company (HL) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 27.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $150.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.98 million, or about 3.71% of the stock, which is worth about $109.89 million.