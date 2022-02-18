Boom Or Bust: Where Does Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s traded shares were 0.97 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.84% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the FSM share is $8.52, that puts it down -128.42 from that peak though still a striking 21.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.91. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.50 million shares over the past three months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) registered a -1.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.84% in intraday trading to $3.73 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.10%, and it has moved by -5.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.95%. The short interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 11.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.51, which implies an increase of 17.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.93 and $5.12 respectively. As a result, FSM is trading at a discount of -37.27% off the target high and -5.36% off the low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares have gone down -1.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 188.24% against -16.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $181.3 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.84%.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. insiders own 0.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.98%, with the float percentage being 33.19%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 229 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 31.68 million shares (or 10.87% of all shares), a total value of $124.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.35 million shares, is of Ruffer LLP’s that is approximately 1.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 14.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.51 million, or about 4.98% of the stock, which is worth about $57.03 million.