Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -33.45% or -$4.64. The 52-week high for the BLZE share is $36.50, that puts it down -295.45 from that peak though still a striking -20.37% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.11. The company’s market capitalization is $477.41M, and the average trade volume was 259.88K shares over the past three months.

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BLZE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) trade information

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) registered a -33.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -33.45% in intraday trading to $9.23 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.15%, and it has moved by 3.43% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.20, which implies an increase of 63.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, BLZE is trading at a discount of -225.03% off the target high and -138.35% off the low.

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Backblaze Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.7 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.95 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -565.00% in 2022.

BLZE Dividends

Backblaze Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)’s Major holders

Backblaze Inc. insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.25%, with the float percentage being 46.36%. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.03 million shares (or 14.71% of all shares), a total value of $17.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.79 million shares, is of Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 11.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) shares are Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25492.0, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $0.43 million.