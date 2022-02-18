After A 8.73% Jump In The Last Week, Does Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares were 23.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.49% or $1.04. The 52-week high for the NU share is $12.24, that puts it down -21.31 from that peak though still a striking 36.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.40. The company’s market capitalization is $50.83B, and the average trade volume was 12.53 million shares over the past three months.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NU has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) registered a 11.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.49% in intraday trading to $10.09 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.73%, and it has moved by 28.86% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.27, which implies an increase of 10.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, NU is trading at a discount of -58.57% off the target high and 50.45% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $401.01 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $443.62 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -32.60% in 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd. insiders own 20.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.21%, with the float percentage being 41.58%.