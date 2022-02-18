After A -3.63% Drop In The Last Week, Does Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s traded shares were 1.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.66% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the KIND share is $18.59, that puts it down -180.39 from that peak though still a striking 26.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.87. The company’s market capitalization is $523.46M, and the average trade volume was 1.98 million shares over the past three months.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KIND has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) registered a -7.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.66% in intraday trading to $6.63 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.63%, and it has moved by 11.62% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 49.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, KIND is trading at a discount of -141.33% off the target high and -50.83% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.6 million by the end of Mar 2022.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.38%, with the float percentage being 68.97%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.99 million shares (or 6.31% of all shares), a total value of $50.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.74 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $48.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF owns about 4.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.89 million, or about 3.66% of the stock, which is worth about $29.44 million.