A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI)

During the recent session, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s traded shares were 8.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.18% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the FAMI share is $2.27, that puts it down -1094.74 from that peak though still a striking 5.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $112.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 32.43 million shares over the past three months.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) registered a -1.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.18% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.60%, and it has moved by -11.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.85%. The short interest in Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is 8.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.30%. While earnings are projected to return -65.50% in 2022.

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Farmmi Inc. insiders own 1.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.33%, with the float percentage being 0.34%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.03 million shares (or 0.54% of all shares), a total value of $0.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Credit Suisse AG’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $91112.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25725.0 market value.