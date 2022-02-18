A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), As It Continued To Fall -35.21% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s traded shares were 1.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.61% or -$1.16. The 52-week high for the BIRD share is $32.44, that puts it down -232.04 from that peak though still a striking -8.6% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.78 million shares over the past three months.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) registered a -10.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.61% in intraday trading to $9.77 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.75%, and it has moved by -29.36% in 30 days. The short interest in Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) is 11.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.36, which implies an increase of 56.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, BIRD is trading at a discount of -207.06% off the target high and -63.77% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $91.76 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.7 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -78.00% in 2022.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Allbirds Inc. insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.92%, with the float percentage being 78.02%. Fidelity Growth Company Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Nov 29, 2021, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 1.39% of all shares), a total value of $6.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.3 million shares, is of Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd’s that is approximately 1.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Nov 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.82 million.