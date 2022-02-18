A -43.52% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG)

During the last session, Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s traded shares were 3.14 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.05% or -$1.91. The 52-week high for the CEG share is $56.57, that puts it down -24.91 from that peak though still a striking 16.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.00. The company’s market capitalization is $14.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.71 million shares over the past three months.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CEG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) registered a -4.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.05% in intraday trading to $45.29 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.74%, and it has moved by 7.83% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.90, which implies an increase of 21.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, CEG is trading at a discount of -43.52% off the target high and -12.61% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -47.60% in 2022.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Constellation Energy Corporation is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

