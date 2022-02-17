Year-To-Date, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) Price Has Decrease -8.27%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.53% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the IVR share is $4.60, that puts it down -86.99 from that peak though still a striking 3.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.37. The company’s market capitalization is $794.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.85 million shares over the past three months.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.80. IVR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) trade information

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) registered a -3.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.53% in intraday trading to $2.46 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.77%, and it has moved by -5.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.97%. The short interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) is 21.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 18.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, IVR is trading at a discount of -21.95% off the target high and -21.95% off the low.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) shares have gone down -16.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 104.15% against 0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then drop -18.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -40.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.77 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.34 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.86 million and $40.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.70% and then jump by 3.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.60%. While earnings are projected to return -576.50% in 2022.

IVR Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is 0.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 14.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 16.97%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s Major holders

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.91%, with the float percentage being 55.01%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 271 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 52.21 million shares (or 16.75% of all shares), a total value of $164.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $95.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 19.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.07 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $25.41 million.