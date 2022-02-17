Will New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $69.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.49% or -$3.28. The 52-week high for the NEWR share is $129.70, that puts it down -85.71 from that peak though still a striking 26.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.52. The company’s market capitalization is $4.88B, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) trade information

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) registered a -4.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.49% in intraday trading to $69.84 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.72%, and it has moved by -34.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.62%.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New Relic Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Relic Inc. (NEWR) shares have gone down -7.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -124.24% against -1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.10% this quarter and then jump 92.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200.49 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $204.17 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.70%. While earnings are projected to return -107.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

NEWR Dividends

New Relic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s Major holders

New Relic Inc. insiders own 12.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.04%, with the float percentage being 101.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 324 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.32 million shares (or 8.14% of all shares), a total value of $382.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.26 million shares, is of HMI Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 8.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $377.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Relic Inc. (NEWR) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 2.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $177.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $119.42 million.