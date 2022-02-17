Will Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE: CNR) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s traded shares were 2.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.02% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the CNR share is $23.15, that puts it down -4.09 from that peak though still a striking 51.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.87. The company’s market capitalization is $2.85B, and the average trade volume was 984.71K shares over the past three months.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) trade information

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) registered a 2.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.02% in intraday trading to $22.24 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.53%, and it has moved by 43.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 100.36%.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) shares have gone up 42.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 508.33% against 18.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 850.00% this quarter and then jump 46.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.45 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.43 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.19 billion and $1.27 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.80% and then jump by 12.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.80%. While earnings are projected to return 508.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 34.70% per annum.

CNR Dividends

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s Major holders

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. insiders own 1.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.96%, with the float percentage being 94.65%. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 62.14 million shares (or 49.23% of all shares), a total value of $907.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.49 million shares, is of Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $109.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 3.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.61 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $23.45 million.