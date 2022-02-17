What Will Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) Be Like After It Drops -374.75% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s traded shares were 19.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.60% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the MTTR share is $37.60, that puts it down -374.75 from that peak though still a striking 5.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.50. The company’s market capitalization is $2.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.57 million shares over the past three months.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. MTTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) registered a -5.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.60% in intraday trading to $7.92 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.11%, and it has moved by -38.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.34%. The short interest in Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is 14.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.67, which implies an increase of 70.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, MTTR is trading at a discount of -379.8% off the target high and -76.77% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.01 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.92 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 56.10% in 2022.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

Matterport Inc. insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.87%, with the float percentage being 34.10%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.5 million shares (or 3.09% of all shares), a total value of $141.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.8 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $71.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Matterport Inc. (MTTR) shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust owns about 2.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.64 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $85.36 million.