What Will Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Be Like After It Drops -151.93% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.04% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the CTXR share is $4.56, that puts it down -151.93 from that peak though still a striking 27.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $242.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CTXR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) registered a 9.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.04% in intraday trading to $1.81 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.41%, and it has moved by 7.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.41%. The short interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 11.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.78 day(s) to cover.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares have gone down -5.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.04% against 16.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.15 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.99 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.10%. While earnings are projected to return 49.60% in 2022.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 8.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.83%, with the float percentage being 23.93%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.16 million shares (or 44.05% of all shares), a total value of $16.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 31.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 17.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.66 million, or about 14.38% of the stock, which is worth about $4.98 million.