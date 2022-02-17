What To Expect As Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) Delivers An -27.97% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s traded shares were 1.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.42% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the AVYA share is $32.47, that puts it down -123.16 from that peak though still a striking 6.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31B, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) trade information

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) registered a -1.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.42% in intraday trading to $14.55 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.68%, and it has moved by -25.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.68%.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avaya Holdings Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) shares have gone down -27.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.49% against -3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.30% this quarter and then drop -5.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $736.75 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $733.81 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.40%. While earnings are projected to return 97.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.30% per annum.

AVYA Dividends

Avaya Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s Major holders

Avaya Holdings Corp. insiders own 3.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.96%, with the float percentage being 113.47%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.53 million shares (or 8.61% of all shares), a total value of $188.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.06 million shares, is of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s that is approximately 7.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $159.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 3.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.46 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $68.43 million.