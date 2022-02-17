Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO):The Stock Was Up 28.52 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s traded shares were 2.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.50% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the VMEO share is $58.00, that puts it down -350.66 from that peak though still a striking 28.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.85B, and the average trade volume was 2.50 million shares over the past three months.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) registered a -2.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.50% in intraday trading to $12.87 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.01%, and it has moved by -8.01% in 30 days.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vimeo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) shares have gone down -58.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5,300.00% against 13.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $104.76 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $108.8 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 33.00% in 2022.

VMEO Dividends

Vimeo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

Vimeo Inc. insiders own 8.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.89%, with the float percentage being 92.96%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 420 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.32 million shares (or 11.75% of all shares), a total value of $538.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.08 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $384.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $116.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.5 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $102.8 million.