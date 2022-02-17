The Time To Buy Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Is Now

During the recent session, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s traded shares were 1.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.65% or -$1.07. The 52-week high for the TFC share is $68.95, that puts it down -8.34 from that peak though still a striking 18.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.87. The company’s market capitalization is $87.79B, and the average trade volume was 5.62 million shares over the past three months.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. TFC has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.25.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) trade information

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) registered a -1.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.65% in intraday trading to $63.64 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.21%, and it has moved by -3.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.91%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.73, which implies an increase of 10.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $59.00 and $77.00 respectively. As a result, TFC is trading at a discount of -20.99% off the target high and 7.29% off the low.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Truist Financial Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) shares have gone up 16.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.20% against -11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.90% this quarter and then drop -3.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.57 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.48 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.68 billion and $5.47 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.90% and then jump by 0.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.80%. While earnings are projected to return -17.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.09% per annum.

TFC Dividends

Truist Financial Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 13 and April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Truist Financial Corporation is 1.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s Major holders

Truist Financial Corporation insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.55%, with the float percentage being 74.76%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,736 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 115.71 million shares (or 8.67% of all shares), a total value of $6.79 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 96.51 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.66 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 37.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.21 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28.03 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $1.64 billion.