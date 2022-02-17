The Current Price For Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s traded shares were 6.9 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.98% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the BITF share is $9.36, that puts it down -126.09 from that peak though still a striking 32.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14B, and the average trade volume was 7.73 million shares over the past three months.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) registered a 0.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.98% in intraday trading to $4.14 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.91%, and it has moved by -1.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.95%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bitfarms Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares have gone down -26.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 226.32% against 13.50.

While earnings are projected to return -570.20% in 2022.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Bitfarms Ltd. insiders own 16.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.24%, with the float percentage being 18.23%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.21 million shares (or 5.81% of all shares), a total value of $47.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.8 million shares, is of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 7.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.96 million, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $4.9 million.