The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Investing Potential Is $30.55

During the last session, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s traded shares were 1.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.65% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the AZEK share is $51.32, that puts it down -67.99 from that peak though still a striking 5.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.90. The company’s market capitalization is $4.96B, and the average trade volume was 1.65 million shares over the past three months.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) trade information

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) registered a -0.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.65% in intraday trading to $30.55 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.51%, and it has moved by -17.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.04%.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The AZEK Company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) shares have gone down -25.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.41% against 6.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.30% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $255.69 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $353.92 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 175.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 23.00% per annum.

AZEK Dividends

The AZEK Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Major holders

The AZEK Company Inc. insiders own 3.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.09%, with the float percentage being 101.15%. Ares Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 341 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.1 million shares (or 12.33% of all shares), a total value of $697.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.1 million shares, is of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board’s that is approximately 12.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $697.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio owns about 4.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $183.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.08 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $112.56 million.