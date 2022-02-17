The $5.75 Is The Price At Which Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s traded shares were 2.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.31% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the ORGN share is $14.01, that puts it down -143.65 from that peak though still a striking 19.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.65. The company’s market capitalization is $833.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ORGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) registered a 5.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.31% in intraday trading to $5.75 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.74%, and it has moved by -0.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.01%. The short interest in Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) is 4.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.40, which implies an increase of 62.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, ORGN is trading at a discount of -282.61% off the target high and -73.91% off the low.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

Origin Materials Inc. insiders own 22.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.34%, with the float percentage being 36.38%. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.41 million shares (or 6.66% of all shares), a total value of $64.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.04 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.97 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $13.43 million.