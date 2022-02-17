The $3.82 Is The Price At Which Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s traded shares were 1.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.68% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the ORC share is $6.22, that puts it down -62.83 from that peak though still a striking 4.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.63. The company’s market capitalization is $656.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.94 million shares over the past three months.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) trade information

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) registered a -1.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.68% in intraday trading to $3.82 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.76%, and it has moved by -5.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.22%. The short interest in Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) is 8.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Orchid Island Capital Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) shares have gone down -22.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.00% against -6.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 224.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.11 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.17 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.29 million and $24.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 74.30% and then jump by 66.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.70%. While earnings are projected to return -92.70% in 2022.

ORC Dividends

Orchid Island Capital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.78, with the dividend yield indicating at 20.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 17.23%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s Major holders

Orchid Island Capital Inc. insiders own 0.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.65%, with the float percentage being 25.70%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.99 million shares (or 6.21% of all shares), a total value of $53.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $31.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF owns about 5.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.87 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $18.91 million.