Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the TANH share is $2.17, that puts it down -623.33 from that peak though still a striking 10.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $19.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.55 million shares over the past three months.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $0.30 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.74%, and it has moved by -16.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.87%. The short interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is 1.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.10%. While earnings are projected to return -5.00% in 2022.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Tantech Holdings Ltd insiders own 17.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.88%, with the float percentage being 13.21%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.21% of all shares), a total value of $90244.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $82480.0.