Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA)’s Stock Is Up 19.44%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s traded shares were 2.23 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.97% or -$0.59. The 52-week high for the STLA share is $21.99, that puts it down -15.25 from that peak though still a striking 19.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.37. The company’s market capitalization is $61.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.45 million shares over the past three months.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. STLA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) registered a -2.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.97% in intraday trading to $19.08 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.10%, and it has moved by -8.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.41%. The short interest in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is 14.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.74, which implies an increase of 28.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.18 and $34.03 respectively. As a result, STLA is trading at a discount of -78.35% off the target high and 20.44% off the low.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stellantis N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stellantis N.V. (STLA) shares have gone down -5.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 194.12% against 10.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.7 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37 billion by the end of Mar 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.63 billion and $20.57 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.20% and then jump by 79.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.74%.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Stellantis N.V. insiders own 26.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.63%, with the float percentage being 71.13%. Bpifrance SA is the largest shareholder of the company, while 809 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 192.7 million shares (or 12.24% of all shares), a total value of $3.68 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 112.45 million shares, is of Amundi’s that is approximately 7.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.15 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stellantis N.V. (STLA) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 26.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $520.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.98 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $496.14 million.