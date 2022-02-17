Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO)

During the recent session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.81% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the AEO share is $38.99, that puts it down -74.69 from that peak though still a striking 8.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.52. The company’s market capitalization is $4.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.26 million shares over the past three months.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. AEO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) registered a -1.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.81% in intraday trading to $22.32 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.01%, and it has moved by -1.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.56%. The short interest in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is 27.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.75, which implies an increase of 35.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, AEO is trading at a discount of -106.09% off the target high and -16.49% off the low.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares have gone down -27.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 990.00% against 23.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.10% this quarter and then drop -8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.57 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.13 billion by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.80%. While earnings are projected to return -212.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.70% per annum.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.83%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. insiders own 6.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.94%, with the float percentage being 119.09%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 446 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 25.14 million shares (or 14.91% of all shares), a total value of $648.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $546.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 8.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $209.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.28 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $110.35 million.