Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s traded shares were 3.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.76% or -$0.85. The 52-week high for the RBBN share is $11.21, that puts it down -204.62 from that peak though still a striking -9.78% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.04. The company’s market capitalization is $681.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 395.76K shares over the past three months.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. RBBN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) trade information

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) registered a -18.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -18.76% in intraday trading to $3.68 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.34%, and it has moved by -16.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.37%. The short interest in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) is 1.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.67, which implies an increase of 57.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, RBBN is trading at a discount of -171.74% off the target high and -117.39% off the low.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ribbon Communications Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) shares have gone down -27.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.38% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then jump 133.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $248.77 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200.03 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $244.2 million and $193.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.90% and then jump by 3.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.20%. While earnings are projected to return 151.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

RBBN Dividends

Ribbon Communications Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s Major holders

Ribbon Communications Inc. insiders own 19.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.44%, with the float percentage being 82.67%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 49.95 million shares (or 33.61% of all shares), a total value of $298.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.49 million shares, is of Paradigm Capital Management’s that is approximately 5.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $50.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $9.71 million.