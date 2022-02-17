Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s traded shares were 1.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.10% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the PLTK share is $34.88, that puts it down -83.0 from that peak though still a striking 22.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.81. The company’s market capitalization is $7.79B, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PLTK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) registered a -0.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.10% in intraday trading to $19.06 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.68%, and it has moved by 0.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.46%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.00, which implies an increase of 34.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, PLTK is trading at a discount of -83.63% off the target high and -15.42% off the low.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Playtika Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) shares have gone down -22.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 183.33% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.50% this quarter and then jump 166.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $636.97 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $681.31 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $573.5 million and $580.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.10% and then jump by 17.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.90%. While earnings are projected to return -66.10% in 2022.

PLTK Dividends

Playtika Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders

Playtika Holding Corp. insiders own 83.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.14%, with the float percentage being 120.38%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 212 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.21 million shares (or 2.74% of all shares), a total value of $309.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.32 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 2.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $285.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that New Economy Fund (The) owns about 4.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.33 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $74.39 million.