OWL’s 1.38% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s traded shares were 1.73 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.86% or -$0.91. The 52-week high for the OWL share is $17.89, that puts it down -44.86 from that peak though still a striking 24.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.35. The company’s market capitalization is $18.45B, and the average trade volume was 3.43 million shares over the past three months.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. OWL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) registered a -6.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.86% in intraday trading to $12.35 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.38%, and it has moved by 2.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.61%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.60, which implies an increase of 33.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, OWL is trading at a discount of -70.04% off the target high and -37.65% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $261.42 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $299.43 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -439.00% in 2022.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 0.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Blue Owl Capital Inc. insiders own 1.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.12%, with the float percentage being 81.07%. Blue Pool Management Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 60.88 million shares (or 16.69% of all shares), a total value of $947.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.0 million shares, is of ICONIQ Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 13.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $778.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.36 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $67.77 million.