Now Is The Time To Buy Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT)

During the recent session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.08% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the NAT share is $4.05, that puts it down -157.96 from that peak though still a striking 10.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $244.63M, and the average trade volume was 2.81 million shares over the past three months.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) registered a 6.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.08% in intraday trading to $1.57 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.67%, and it has moved by -10.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.29%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.01, which implies an increase of 47.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, NAT is trading at a discount of -218.47% off the target high and -27.39% off the low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nordic American Tankers Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares have gone down -30.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -300.00% against 0.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.13 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.60%. While earnings are projected to return 561.50% in 2022.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nordic American Tankers Limited is 0.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Nordic American Tankers Limited insiders own 2.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.02%, with the float percentage being 28.83%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.27 million shares (or 5.13% of all shares), a total value of $23.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.57 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 3.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares are Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund owns about 4.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.64 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $8.56 million.