Now Is A Good Time To Buy Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN)

During the recent session, Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)’s traded shares were 1.75 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.66% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the OGN share is $38.75, that puts it down -5.93 from that peak though still a striking 25.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.25. The company’s market capitalization is $9.14B, and the average trade volume was 2.02 million shares over the past three months.

Organon & Co. (OGN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. OGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.28.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) trade information

Organon & Co. (OGN) registered a 0.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.66% in intraday trading to $36.58 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.06%, and it has moved by 13.31% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.29, which implies an increase of 6.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, OGN is trading at a discount of -25.75% off the target high and 4.32% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.57 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.59 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -32.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -5.50% per annum.

OGN Dividends

Organon & Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Organon & Co. is 1.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)’s Major holders

Organon & Co. insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.98%, with the float percentage being 68.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,252 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.81 million shares (or 11.36% of all shares), a total value of $944.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.62 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $544.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Organon & Co. (OGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $235.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.32 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $207.34 million.