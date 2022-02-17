Now Is A Good Time To Buy MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH)

During the recent session, MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s traded shares were 4.3 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.72% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the MDJH share is $8.60, that puts it down -208.24 from that peak though still a striking 49.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $30.53M, and the average trade volume was 641.04K shares over the past three months.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) trade information

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) registered a 0.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.72% in intraday trading to $2.79 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.43%, and it has moved by 43.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.91%.

While earnings are projected to return -43.10% in 2022.

MDJH Dividends

MDJM Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s Major holders

MDJM Ltd insiders own 87.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.20%, with the float percentage being 1.57%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 18100.0 shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $32218.0 in shares.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4594.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11530.0 market value.