MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN): With The Stock Up 25.59 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s traded shares were 3.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.90% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the MPLN share is $9.69, that puts it down -108.39 from that peak though still a striking 25.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.46. The company’s market capitalization is $2.98B, and the average trade volume was 3.75 million shares over the past three months.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MPLN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) registered a 6.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.90% in intraday trading to $4.65 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.86%, and it has moved by 16.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.42%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.67, which implies an increase of 30.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, MPLN is trading at a discount of -50.54% off the target high and -29.03% off the low.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -37.50% this quarter and then drop -28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $292.21 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 750.00% in 2022.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

MultiPlan Corporation insiders own 8.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.82%, with the float percentage being 101.79%. H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 215.51 million shares (or 33.77% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.25 million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 8.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $288.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 15.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.47 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $53.29 million.