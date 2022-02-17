Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Investing Potential Is $65.74

During the recent session, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s traded shares were 1.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $65.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.05% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the MDLZ share is $69.47, that puts it down -5.67 from that peak though still a striking 19.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.91. The company’s market capitalization is $91.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.91 million shares over the past three months.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MDLZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.72.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) trade information

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) registered a 0.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.05% in intraday trading to $65.74 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.31%, and it has moved by -2.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.07%. The short interest in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is 9.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.85, which implies an increase of 10.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $79.00 respectively. As a result, MDLZ is trading at a discount of -20.17% off the target high and 1.13% off the low.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mondelez International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) shares have gone up 4.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.62% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.50% this quarter and then jump 2.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.59 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.53 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.3 billion and $7.02 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.00% and then jump by 7.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.00%. While earnings are projected to return 23.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.25% per annum.

MDLZ Dividends

Mondelez International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Mondelez International Inc. is 1.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.00%.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s Major holders

Mondelez International Inc. insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.93%, with the float percentage being 79.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,140 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 113.02 million shares (or 8.10% of all shares), a total value of $6.58 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 88.73 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 39.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.3 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29.36 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $1.71 billion.