Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Stock Jumped 20.39% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s traded shares were 30.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.57% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the METX share is $3.09, that puts it down -1187.5 from that peak though still a striking 37.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $89.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.86 million shares over the past three months.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. METX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) registered a 13.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.57% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.61%, and it has moved by 20.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.57%. The short interest in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is 9.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 92.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, METX is trading at a discount of -1150.0% off the target high and -1150.0% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.71 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.71 million by the end of Sep 2021.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Meten Holding Group Ltd. insiders own 6.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.95%, with the float percentage being 1.02%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.35 million shares, is of ATW Spac Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.