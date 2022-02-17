Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) On Wednesday – Up 17.55 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s traded shares were 12.19 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.05% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the WNW share is $24.77, that puts it down -1217.55 from that peak though still a striking 17.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $52.25M, and the average trade volume was 191.45K shares over the past three months.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) registered a -10.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.05% in intraday trading to $1.88 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.03%, and it has moved by 0.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.02%.

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Meiwu Technology Company Limited insiders own 73.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.46%, with the float percentage being 1.69%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 55667.0 shares (or 0.22% of all shares), a total value of $0.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20200.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $83224.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 17937.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60627.0 market value.