Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) Is Worth Evaluating At $0.46

During the recent session, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s traded shares were 0.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -25.20% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the MRKR share is $3.65, that puts it down -693.48 from that peak though still a striking -10.87% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $53.81M, and the average trade volume was 723.15K shares over the past three months.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) registered a -25.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -25.20% in intraday trading to $0.46 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.92%, and it has moved by -28.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.33%.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marker Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) shares have gone down -65.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.56% against 16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.80% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.00%. While earnings are projected to return -29.80% in 2022.

MRKR Dividends

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

Marker Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 19.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.09%, with the float percentage being 42.59%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.71 million shares (or 12.90% of all shares), a total value of $18.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.14 million shares, is of Aisling Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 3.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund owns about 2.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.67 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2.82 million.