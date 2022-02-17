Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Has Gained 7.58% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.67% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the MGY share is $23.34, that puts it down -13.08 from that peak though still a striking 52.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.82. The company’s market capitalization is $4.57B, and the average trade volume was 1.68 million shares over the past three months.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. MGY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.82.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) registered a 1.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.67% in intraday trading to $20.64 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.63%, and it has moved by -4.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 105.88%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.92, which implies an increase of 13.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, MGY is trading at a discount of -30.81% off the target high and 7.95% off the low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares have gone up 51.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.94% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 446.70% this quarter and then jump 65.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 101.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $332.21 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $301.66 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $149.24 million and $190.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 122.60% and then jump by 58.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 12250.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 46.69% per annum.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation insiders own 4.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.33%, with the float percentage being 107.53%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 338 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 20.36 million shares (or 11.20% of all shares), a total value of $362.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.74 million shares, is of EnerVest Limited’s that is approximately 10.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $333.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 4.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.29 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $76.27 million.