Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s traded shares were 2.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the LBRT share is $17.78, that puts it down -49.16 from that peak though still a striking 28.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.99B, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. LBRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $11.92 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.39%, and it has moved by -3.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.13, which implies an increase of 15.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, LBRT is trading at a discount of -34.23% off the target high and -0.67% off the low.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) shares have gone up 19.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 97.06% against 34.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.30% this quarter and then jump 64.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 156.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $673.26 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $734.59 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $257.59 million and $552.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 161.40% and then jump by 33.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -357.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.10% per annum.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. insiders own 34.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.40%, with the float percentage being 85.03%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 178 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.6 million shares (or 10.43% of all shares), a total value of $225.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.63 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $153.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF owns about 7.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.79 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $61.93 million.