Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Surged 7.13% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s traded shares were 2.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $64.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.92% or $4.2. The 52-week high for the LSCC share is $85.45, that puts it down -31.64 from that peak though still a striking 39.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.08. The company’s market capitalization is $9.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LSCC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) registered a 6.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.92% in intraday trading to $64.91 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.31%, and it has moved by 7.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.77%. The short interest in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is 3.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.30, which implies an increase of 16.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, LSCC is trading at a discount of -46.36% off the target high and 7.56% off the low.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) shares have gone up 15.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 14.15% against 25.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.40% this quarter and then jump 22.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $134.13 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $135.26 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $107.17 million and $115.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.20% and then jump by 16.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.60%. While earnings are projected to return 5.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

LSCC Dividends

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s Major holders

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation insiders own 1.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.86%, with the float percentage being 102.67%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 398 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.05 million shares (or 15.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.36 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $858.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $247.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.67 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $255.15 million.