Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) Has Been Falling -92.61% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s traded shares were 22.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.76% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the KAVL share is $38.40, that puts it down -1436.0 from that peak though still a striking 79.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $57.60M, and the average trade volume was 8.03 million shares over the past three months.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) registered a -17.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.76% in intraday trading to $2.50 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.58%, and it has moved by 262.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.61%.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. insiders own 60.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.85%, with the float percentage being 2.14%. CVI Holdings, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.97% of all shares), a total value of $0.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 0.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.25 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 31106.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37016.0 market value.