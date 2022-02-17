JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Is Worth Evaluating At $25.92

During the last session, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s traded shares were 0.91 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.86% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the FROG share is $70.00, that puts it down -170.06 from that peak though still a striking 12.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.80. The company’s market capitalization is $2.69B, and the average trade volume was 863.80K shares over the past three months.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) registered a -1.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.86% in intraday trading to $25.92 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.32%, and it has moved by 2.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.96%.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JFrog Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JFrog Ltd. (FROG) shares have gone down -27.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against -1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.12 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.08 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $45.09 million and $48.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.60% and then jump by 33.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -52.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.30% per annum.

FROG Dividends

JFrog Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

JFrog Ltd. insiders own 32.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.70%, with the float percentage being 92.22%. Sapphire Ventures, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.1 million shares (or 8.41% of all shares), a total value of $240.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.7 million shares, is of Scale Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $357.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JFrog Ltd. (FROG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $40.11 million.