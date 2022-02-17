Is Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Hit More of the Losses Given A -60.66% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s traded shares were 1.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.59% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the UAA share is $27.28, that puts it down -60.66 from that peak though still a striking -0.77% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.11. The company’s market capitalization is $8.58B, and the average trade volume was 6.37 million shares over the past three months.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. UAA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) registered a -1.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.59% in intraday trading to $16.98 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.23%, and it has moved by -8.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.58%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.41, which implies an increase of 35.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, UAA is trading at a discount of -112.01% off the target high and 5.77% off the low.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Under Armour Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Under Armour Inc. (UAA) shares have gone down -26.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.59% against 22.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -6.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.47 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.3 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.00%. While earnings are projected to return -711.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.80% per annum.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Under Armour Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.16%, with the float percentage being 87.49%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 624 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 20.71 million shares (or 10.98% of all shares), a total value of $417.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $230.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $106.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.75 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $95.88 million.