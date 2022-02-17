Is Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ: TNXP) -6.53% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s traded shares were 18.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the TNXP share is $1.94, that puts it down -870.0 from that peak though still a striking 5.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $106.54M, and the average trade volume was 18.79 million shares over the past three months.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TNXP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) registered a -1.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.02% in intraday trading to $0.20 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.53%, and it has moved by -26.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.98%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 93.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, TNXP is trading at a discount of -1400.0% off the target high and -1400.0% off the low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) shares have gone down -69.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.55% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 97.10% in 2022.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.76%, with the float percentage being 17.77%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 27.32 million shares (or 5.51% of all shares), a total value of $16.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.01 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.18 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $4.51 million.