Is The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s traded shares were 1.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $65.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.07% or -$1.39. The 52-week high for the TJX share is $77.35, that puts it down -17.71 from that peak though still a striking 6.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.15. The company’s market capitalization is $82.30B, and the average trade volume was 6.48 million shares over the past three months.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. TJX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) registered a -2.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.07% in intraday trading to $65.71 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.11%, and it has moved by -2.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.76%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $86.14, which implies an increase of 23.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $98.00 respectively. As a result, TJX is trading at a discount of -49.14% off the target high and -6.53% off the low.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The TJX Companies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) shares have gone down -8.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 845.16% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.00% this quarter and then jump 38.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.26 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.14 billion by the end of Apr 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.94 billion and $10.09 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.30% and then jump by 10.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.30%. While earnings are projected to return -97.20% in 2022.

TJX Dividends

The TJX Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The TJX Companies Inc. is 1.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

The TJX Companies Inc. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.90%, with the float percentage being 91.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,061 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 90.63 million shares (or 7.60% of all shares), a total value of $5.98 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 88.31 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 7.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.83 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 32.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.14 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27.1 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $1.77 billion.