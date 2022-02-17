Is Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s traded shares were 2.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.91% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the LTHM share is $33.04, that puts it down -31.74 from that peak though still a striking 41.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.73. The company’s market capitalization is $4.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.53 million shares over the past three months.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. LTHM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Livent Corporation (LTHM) registered a 2.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.91% in intraday trading to $25.08 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.41%, and it has moved by 5.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.18%. The short interest in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is 22.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.24, which implies an increase of 17.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, LTHM is trading at a discount of -59.49% off the target high and 8.29% off the low.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Livent Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares have gone up 4.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 420.00% against 22.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 400.00% this quarter and then jump 350.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $106.95 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $119.29 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $82.2 million and $91.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.10% and then jump by 30.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -137.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Livent Corporation insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.58%, with the float percentage being 99.27%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 489 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 24.31 million shares (or 15.04% of all shares), a total value of $561.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.34 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $400.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 10.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $307.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.54 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $105.0 million.