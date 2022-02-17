Is Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 5.94% YTD?

During the last session, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.15% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the CYH share is $17.04, that puts it down -20.85 from that peak though still a striking 44.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.89. The company’s market capitalization is $1.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) registered a 3.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.15% in intraday trading to $14.10 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.94%, and it has moved by 2.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.88%. The short interest in Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is 4.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.31, which implies an increase of 18.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, CYH is trading at a discount of -48.94% off the target high and -13.48% off the low.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Community Health Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) shares have gone up 15.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 291.11% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -56.30% this quarter and then drop -27.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.12 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.07 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.12 billion and $3.01 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.20% and then jump by 1.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.10%. While earnings are projected to return 173.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 70.31% per annum.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Community Health Systems Inc. insiders own 5.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.21%, with the float percentage being 85.05%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 287 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.61 million shares (or 14.09% of all shares), a total value of $217.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.5 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $122.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund owns about 10.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $117.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.37 million, or about 6.33% of the stock, which is worth about $109.6 million.