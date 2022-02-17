Is Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BNGO) -7.11% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s traded shares were 4.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.83% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the BNGO share is $15.69, that puts it down -606.76 from that peak though still a striking 18.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $685.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.73 million shares over the past three months.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. BNGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) registered a 1.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.83% in intraday trading to $2.22 this Wednesday, 02/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.11%, and it has moved by -5.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.88, which implies an increase of 77.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, BNGO is trading at a discount of -530.63% off the target high and -170.27% off the low.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bionano Genomics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) shares have gone down -57.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.90% against 8.60.

While earnings are projected to return 80.20% in 2022.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders